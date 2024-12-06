Motor racing-Max Verstappen to become a father

Left Menu

Quadruple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen announced on Friday he was expecting his first child with Kelly Piquet, daughter of Brazil's triple champion Nelson Piquet. Dutch driver Verstappen won his fourth successive title with Red Bull in Las Vegas last month.

Quadruple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen announced on Friday he was expecting his first child with Kelly Piquet, daughter of Brazil's triple champion Nelson Piquet. "Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way. We couldn't be happier with our little miracle'," the couple posted jointly on Instagram ahead of the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi.

The baby will be a second for Germany-born Piquet, who had a daughter in 2019 with Russian former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat. Dutch driver Verstappen won his fourth successive title with Red Bull in Las Vegas last month.

