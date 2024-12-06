Motor racing-Max Verstappen to become a father

Quadruple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen announced on Friday he was expecting his first child with Kelly Piquet, daughter of Brazil's triple champion Nelson Piquet. "Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way. We couldn't be happier with our little miracle'," the couple posted jointly on Instagram ahead of the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi.

The baby will be a second for Germany-born Piquet, who had a daughter in 2019 with Russian former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat. Dutch driver Verstappen won his fourth successive title with Red Bull in Las Vegas last month.

