Left Menu

Teen Sensation Gout Gout Shatters Long-Standing 200m Record

Gout Gout, a 16-year-old Australian sprinter, set a new national record for the 200 meters at the Australian schools championships, beating the longstanding record set by Peter Norman in 1968. Gout's impressive feats draw comparisons to Usain Bolt and signal a promising future in athletics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 07-12-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 13:22 IST
Teen Sensation Gout Gout Shatters Long-Standing 200m Record
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an astounding display of athletic prowess, teenage sensation Gout Gout shattered the national 200 meters record with a time of 20.04 seconds at the Australian schools championships held in Brisbane. The towering 16-year-old sprinter surpassed Peter Norman's long-standing record set at the 1968 Olympics, earning exhilarating comparisons to Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt.

Despite an initial clocking of 20.07, Gout's time was adjusted, officially breaking Norman's 56-year-old record of 20.06. Gout, brimming with youthful exuberance, remarked, "It's pretty crazy. Chasing this record was a dream, and now it feels surreal." His journey continues, as he aims to break the 10-second barrier in the 100 meters.

Gout's ascent in athletics comes with an inspiring backstory, being the son of migrants from war-torn South Sudan. Residing in Ipswich, near Brisbane, Gout's ambitions are catching the attention of the athletics community, especially with his goals for future Olympic glory. As he turns 17 soon, his track career holds immense promise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024