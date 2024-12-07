Teen Sensation Gout Gout Shatters Long-Standing 200m Record

In an astounding display of athletic prowess, teenage sensation Gout Gout shattered the national 200 meters record with a time of 20.04 seconds at the Australian schools championships held in Brisbane. The towering 16-year-old sprinter surpassed Peter Norman's long-standing record set at the 1968 Olympics, earning exhilarating comparisons to Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt.

Despite an initial clocking of 20.07, Gout's time was adjusted, officially breaking Norman's 56-year-old record of 20.06. Gout, brimming with youthful exuberance, remarked, "It's pretty crazy. Chasing this record was a dream, and now it feels surreal." His journey continues, as he aims to break the 10-second barrier in the 100 meters.

Gout's ascent in athletics comes with an inspiring backstory, being the son of migrants from war-torn South Sudan. Residing in Ipswich, near Brisbane, Gout's ambitions are catching the attention of the athletics community, especially with his goals for future Olympic glory. As he turns 17 soon, his track career holds immense promise.

