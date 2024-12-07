Travis Head's Stellar Century Puts Australia Ahead in Adelaide Test

In a remarkable display of batting artistry, Travis Head once again proved his mettle by carving out a sensational century against India in the second Test at Adelaide Oval. His 140-run innings positioned Australia at 332/8, giving them a formidable 152-run lead entering the final session on Saturday.

Australia commenced the afternoon session at 191/4 with Head at 53* alongside Mitchell Marsh. The hosts quickly extended their advantage over India, crossing the 200-run threshold. Despite a contentious dismissal of Marsh, Head's elegant stroke play kept the Australians in the driver's seat.

Head's relentless batting against Indian pacers, especially Harshit Rana, culminated in a superb century. Despite his eventual dismissal by Siraj, Head's contributions, alongside a fiery bowling performance by Bumrah, with four wickets, ensured Australia's superiority on the scoreboard by tea.

