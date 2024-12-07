Travis Head's Stellar Century Puts Australia Ahead in Adelaide Test
Travis Head's outstanding century propelled Australia to a commanding 152-run lead against India in the second Test. Head scored 140 runs, continuing his impressive form against India. Australia's innings reached 332/8 at tea, with Mitchell Starc not out at 18. Jasprit Bumrah led India's bowling with four wickets.
- Country:
- Australia
In a remarkable display of batting artistry, Travis Head once again proved his mettle by carving out a sensational century against India in the second Test at Adelaide Oval. His 140-run innings positioned Australia at 332/8, giving them a formidable 152-run lead entering the final session on Saturday.
Australia commenced the afternoon session at 191/4 with Head at 53* alongside Mitchell Marsh. The hosts quickly extended their advantage over India, crossing the 200-run threshold. Despite a contentious dismissal of Marsh, Head's elegant stroke play kept the Australians in the driver's seat.
Head's relentless batting against Indian pacers, especially Harshit Rana, culminated in a superb century. Despite his eventual dismissal by Siraj, Head's contributions, alongside a fiery bowling performance by Bumrah, with four wickets, ensured Australia's superiority on the scoreboard by tea.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jasprit Bumrah Shines in Perth Test as India Dominates Day One
Cricket Australia to Honor Phillip Hughes Before Second Test Anniversary
Jasprit Bumrah Leads India's Fiery Turnaround in Perth Test
Mitchell Starc Dismisses KL Rahul Controversy as Regulation Wicket in Test Opener
Jasprit Bumrah's Five-Wicket Haul Shines in Tight India-Australia Test