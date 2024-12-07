Piastri Stars in Abu Dhabi as McLaren Closes on World Championship

Oscar Piastri took the lead in a dominant McLaren one-two finish during the final practice session for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. This performance boosts McLaren's chances of winning the Formula One constructors' championship for the first time since 1998.

Piastri clocked a best time of one minute 23.433 seconds, surpassing teammate Lando Norris by 0.193 seconds. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton, preparing for his last race with Mercedes before a move to Ferrari, finished third in practice.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, already crowned champion with a victory in Las Vegas, placed fourth. McLaren leads Ferrari by 21 points with 44 points remaining. The cooler conditions on Sunday could prove decisive for the teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)