Piastri Stars in Abu Dhabi as McLaren Closes on World Championship

Oscar Piastri led a McLaren one-two in final practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, setting the scene for a potentially historic win. Piastri outpaced teammate Norris, while Ferrari's Leclerc faces a grid penalty. McLaren's championship hopes look strong with just 44 points left to contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 17:35 IST
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri took the lead in a dominant McLaren one-two finish during the final practice session for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. This performance boosts McLaren's chances of winning the Formula One constructors' championship for the first time since 1998.

Piastri clocked a best time of one minute 23.433 seconds, surpassing teammate Lando Norris by 0.193 seconds. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton, preparing for his last race with Mercedes before a move to Ferrari, finished third in practice.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, already crowned champion with a victory in Las Vegas, placed fourth. McLaren leads Ferrari by 21 points with 44 points remaining. The cooler conditions on Sunday could prove decisive for the teams.

