Travis Head Shines as Australia Stuns India in Second Test

Australia led by 157 runs after scoring 337 in their first innings against India in the second Test at Adelaide Oval. Travis Head excelled with a 140-run knock, breaking day-night Test records and becoming the second-highest century maker in pink-ball Tests.

Pat Cummins and Rohit Sharma. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
On Saturday, Australia were bowled out for 337 runs during their first innings in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against India at Adelaide Oval, securing a lead of 157 runs.

The predicament for Rohit Sharma's side deepens, as history shows only two teams have overcome a first-innings deficit to win a day-night (pink-ball) Test: Sri Lanka in 2018 against West Indies at Bridgetown, and Australia against India by 53 runs in 2020 at the same venue.

Australia's Travis Head lit up the Adelaide Test with a formidable 140-run innings from 141 balls, batting at a strike rate of 99.29. This feat places him as the second-highest century scorer in day-night Test history, behind Marnus Labuschagne. Head's rapid ton came in just 111 balls, adding another day-night Test record to his name.

In Tests against India, Head has accumulated 955 runs over 12 Tests and 21 innings, averaging 47.75, with two centuries and four fifties. In inter-format clashes against India, he has made 1,555 runs across 29 matches and 38 innings, inclusive of three centuries and six fifties. His performance includes a memorable 163 during the WTC finals and a 137 in the 50-over WC finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

