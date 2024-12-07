Travis Head Shines as Australia Stuns India in Second Test

On Saturday, Australia were bowled out for 337 runs during their first innings in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against India at Adelaide Oval, securing a lead of 157 runs.

The predicament for Rohit Sharma's side deepens, as history shows only two teams have overcome a first-innings deficit to win a day-night (pink-ball) Test: Sri Lanka in 2018 against West Indies at Bridgetown, and Australia against India by 53 runs in 2020 at the same venue.

Australia's Travis Head lit up the Adelaide Test with a formidable 140-run innings from 141 balls, batting at a strike rate of 99.29. This feat places him as the second-highest century scorer in day-night Test history, behind Marnus Labuschagne. Head's rapid ton came in just 111 balls, adding another day-night Test record to his name.

In Tests against India, Head has accumulated 955 runs over 12 Tests and 21 innings, averaging 47.75, with two centuries and four fifties. In inter-format clashes against India, he has made 1,555 runs across 29 matches and 38 innings, inclusive of three centuries and six fifties. His performance includes a memorable 163 during the WTC finals and a 137 in the 50-over WC finals.

