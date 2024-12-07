Hamilton's Last Race with Mercedes: A Turbulent Farewell

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time Formula 1 champion, encountered a significant setback as he prepared to start his final race with Mercedes. Hamilton will begin from 18th on the grid following a peculiar incident during Saturday's qualifying session.

The disruption occurred when a plastic pole, dislodged by Kevin Magnussen's Haas, became lodged under Hamilton's car, disrupting his crucial lap. Consequently, Hamilton clocked one of the slowest times in the session and was soon eliminated.

In a radio communication with his team, Hamilton admitted, "I messed that up big time, guys." As he bids farewell to Mercedes after a decorated 12-year stint, which includes six drivers' titles, he gears up for a new chapter with Ferrari in 2025.

