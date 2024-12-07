Left Menu

Hamilton's Last Race with Mercedes: A Turbulent Farewell

Lewis Hamilton, seven-time Formula 1 champion, faces a challenging end to his Mercedes career. An unexpected incident during qualifying leaves him starting 18th on the grid for his final race with the team. A plastic pole disrupted his lap, as he prepares to join Ferrari in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:09 IST
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time Formula 1 champion, encountered a significant setback as he prepared to start his final race with Mercedes. Hamilton will begin from 18th on the grid following a peculiar incident during Saturday's qualifying session.

The disruption occurred when a plastic pole, dislodged by Kevin Magnussen's Haas, became lodged under Hamilton's car, disrupting his crucial lap. Consequently, Hamilton clocked one of the slowest times in the session and was soon eliminated.

In a radio communication with his team, Hamilton admitted, "I messed that up big time, guys." As he bids farewell to Mercedes after a decorated 12-year stint, which includes six drivers' titles, he gears up for a new chapter with Ferrari in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

