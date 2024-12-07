Clinical East Bengal Punish Wasteful Chennaiyin FC

Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC suffered a 2-0 loss to East Bengal in their ISL clash at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Despite early dominance, Chennaiyin failed to score, and East Bengal took advantage in the second half, with goals from Vishnu PV and Jeakson Singh sealing the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:40 IST
Chennaiyin FC's Daniel Chima Chukwu in action against East Bengal (Photo: CFC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennaiyin FC faced a disappointing 2-0 defeat against East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League 2024-25 match held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. The home team initially controlled the game but was unable to convert chances into goals, which allowed East Bengal to capitalize during the second half.

In front of their returning fans after nearly a month, Chennaiyin started aggressively. Connor Shields created early pressure in the opposing box, leading to a corner from which PC Laldinpuia directed a header on target. Despite this, and several other chances including Daniel Chima Chukwu's efforts, the team couldn't find the net.

The breakthrough for East Bengal came unexpectedly in the 54th minute when Vishnu PV scored from close range. Chennaiyin attempted a comeback with strategic substitutions, but another goal by Jeakson Singh in the 85th minute secured the victory for the visitors, leaving Chennaiyin to regroup ahead of their next home match against Hyderabad FC on December 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

