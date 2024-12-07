Lando Norris Leads McLaren to Historic Pole at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lando Norris spearheaded a notable achievement for McLaren by securing pole position during qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, leading the way for a McLaren front row lockout. His teammate, Oscar Piastri, finished a close second, placing McLaren in a strong position to capture their first constructors' title since 1998.

The qualifying session was a dramatic one, with Ferrari's hopes dimming as Charles Leclerc faced penalties, putting him at the back, while Carlos Sainz secured a third-place start. Despite the setback, Sainz acknowledged the challenges but remained hopeful ahead of the race, stating, 'anything is possible.'

Elsewhere on the grid, Nico Hulkenberg was a surprise fourth for Haas, while Max Verstappen placed fifth for Red Bull. Lewis Hamilton's final qualifier for Mercedes turned unexpected after he finished 18th due to a broken bollard incident. The forthcoming race sees several narratives poised to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)