Lando Norris Leads McLaren to Abu Dhabi Pole in Dramatic Formula One Qualifying

Lando Norris secured pole position for McLaren in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying, leading a McLaren front row sweep. Norris's teammate, Oscar Piastri, finished second. Ferrari faces challenges with penalties, affecting their standing in the constructor's title race. Other notable performances included Nico Hulkenberg's fourth place and Lewis Hamilton's disappointing 18th position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 22:25 IST
Lando Norris led a McLaren one-two in qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, positioning the team for potential success in the race for the constructor's title. Norris took pole with a time of 1:22.595, eclipsing teammate Oscar Piastri by 0.209 seconds under the Yas Marina floodlights.

Friday's sessions and final practice were similarly dominated by the duo, setting high expectations for Sunday's race. McLaren's team boss Zak Brown expressed excitement, despite the pressure of Saturday's achievements. Ferrari, meanwhile, faces a more challenging path with Carlos Sainz starting third and Charles Leclerc hampered by a penalty.

The qualifying session highlighted other remarkable performances, with Nico Hulkenberg placing fourth in his final Haas race, and Max Verstappen placing fifth for Red Bull, narrowly missing a higher spot due to a late error. The race promises fierce competition, fueled by previous tensions, notably between Verstappen and George Russell.

