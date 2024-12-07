Gagan Gowda Shines as UP Yoddhas Edge Puneri Paltan in Thrilling PKL Clash

In an exhilarating showdown, Gagan Gowda starred for the UP Yoddhas as they narrowly triumphed over the Puneri Paltan, winning 36-33 in a tightly contested match of the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 at the Balewadi Sports Complex on Saturday.

Gowda, in stellar form, set the pace early, with solid support from his defense, giving the Yoddhas an early edge. Despite spirited early efforts by Puneri Paltan, led by captain Akash Shinde, Gowda's decisive Super Raid helped Yoddhas build a crucial lead. The first half concluded with UP Yoddhas ahead, capitalizing on an all-out to lead 21-11.

As the match progressed, UP Yoddhas extended their advantage, despite Puneri Paltan's resilience. Pankaj Mohite, alongside Mohit Goyat and Aryavardhan Navale, mounted a robust fightback. However, Gowda's Super 10 ultimately secured the Yoddhas' victory, as Puneri Paltan fell just short of a comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)