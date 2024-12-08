Left Menu

Lindsey Vonn's Triumphant Return to Skiing

Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn returns to competitive skiing after almost six years. Despite finishing 24th at the FIS Fall Festival in Copper Mountain, she embraces her comeback. The 40-year-old American highlights testing equipment and regaining form, marking a significant first step in her return journey.

Updated: 08-12-2024 00:25 IST
Lindsey Vonn

Olympic gold medallist Lindsey Vonn marked her return to competitive skiing after nearly six years away from the sport. The 40-year-old American hit the slopes at Copper Mountain, Colorado, finishing in the middle of the pack during her first run at the FIS Fall Festival.

Vonn clocked a time of 1:07.23, placing 24th out of 45 skiers, just 1.44 seconds behind Austria's Mirjam Puchner, who secured the win. Expressing joy at her return, Vonn emphasized on social media the importance of the experience over the results.

Despite having undergone partial knee replacement surgery and facing speculation about her form, Vonn stated that her performance was a part of her training process. As the former alpine skiing record holder, Vonn is focusing on testing new equipment and settling back into competitive skiing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

