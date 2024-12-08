Left Menu

Thomas And Kim Shine With Commanding Performances at Hero World Challenge

Justin Thomas soared to the top at the Hero World Challenge with a six-under 66 on the third day, surpassing Scottie Scheffler. Meanwhile, Tom Kim's remarkable 10-under 62 secured him third place. Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia showed promise, occupying the fifth spot at 12-under.

On the third day of the Hero World Challenge, Justin Thomas delivered an impressive six-under 66, allowing him to surpass defending champion Scottie Scheffler. Now leading, the American sits at 17-under, one stroke ahead of Overnight leader Scheffler, who posted a modest three-under 69 on Saturday.

The day also belonged to Tom Kim, who shot a spectacular 10-under 62 to claim the third spot. Starting the week tied 18th, Kim surged forward with a series of birdies, finishing strong despite a late double bogey. 'I did a lot of smart things,' Kim remarked, reflecting on his performance.

The day saw Indian-origin golfers Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia tied for fifth place at 12-under. Theegala began aggressively with five birdies in his initial seven holes. Meanwhile, Bhatia struggled with putting, but managed a respectable score after earlier consistent performances.

