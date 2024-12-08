Australian Duo Dominates: Voll and Perry's Centuries Shine

In an exhilarating display of cricket, Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry powered Australia's innings, both hitting remarkable centuries against India in the second women's ODI.

The Aussies, who decided to bat first, had a strategic start. Openers Phoebe Litchfield and Voll established a robust 130-run partnership, laying a solid foundation for the team.

The momentum continued as Voll joined Perry in a 92-run partnership, followed by Perry's association with Beth Mooney, adding 98 runs to the scoreboard. Despite efforts from Indian bowlers like Saima Thakor, who claimed three wickets, Australia's formidable score proved hard to match.

(With inputs from agencies.)