Australian Duo Dominates: Voll and Perry's Centuries Shine

Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry both struck centuries to lead Australia to an impressive 371 for 8 against India in the second women's ODI. Openers set a strong foundation, with partnerships unsettling India's bowling lineup. Saima Thakor was the top performer among Indian bowlers with three wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 08-12-2024 09:14 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 09:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an exhilarating display of cricket, Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry powered Australia's innings, both hitting remarkable centuries against India in the second women's ODI.

The Aussies, who decided to bat first, had a strategic start. Openers Phoebe Litchfield and Voll established a robust 130-run partnership, laying a solid foundation for the team.

The momentum continued as Voll joined Perry in a 92-run partnership, followed by Perry's association with Beth Mooney, adding 98 runs to the scoreboard. Despite efforts from Indian bowlers like Saima Thakor, who claimed three wickets, Australia's formidable score proved hard to match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

