Cycling Drama: Olympic Champion Katy Marchant's Track League Crash

In a dramatic turn of events at the Track Champions League, Olympic and world champion cyclist Katy Marchant was rushed to the hospital following a harrowing crash.

The incident, which occurred during the first round of the keirin, involved a collision between Britain's Marchant and Germany's Alessa-Catriona Propster, resulting in both athletes being catapulted into the audience. Several spectators were also injured in the process.

According to the International Cycling Union, medical personnel responded promptly, providing treatment to the affected individuals. One rider was hospitalized. The prestigious event, taking place at Lee Valley VeloPark in London, was subsequently suspended for safety reasons.

