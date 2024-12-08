Left Menu

Sunil Chhetri Reflects on Career Milestones and Early Beginnings with Mohun Bagan

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri, who recently retired from international play, reminisces about his early career with Mohun Bagan. Starting at 17, Chhetri's signing marked the beginning of a storied career that led to numerous victories for the Indian team, and several prestigious awards, including the Khel Ratna.

08-12-2024
Sunil Chhetri (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Sunil Chhetri, former captain of India's national football team, recently reminisced about his early days with the iconic Mohun Bagan club, marking the genesis of his illustrious career. Known for his leadership on the field, Chhetri announced his retirement from international football earlier this year.

During an exclusive interview with ANI, Chhetri recounted how his professional journey began immediately after completing class 12th. It was the renowned Durand Cup that brought him to the attention of Mohun Bagan's scouts. At the tender age of 17, while results of his school exams were still pending, Chhetri was approached by the Kolkata-based giants and soon found himself on a train headed for trials, blissfully unaware of the significant chapter that awaited him.

The trials, conducted by Subhadra Bhattacharya, who's now his father-in-law, proved pivotal. Chhetri recalled, 'I was unaware of my prospects, but after several days, I was asked to bring my father to sign a contract, marking a turning point in my journey.' Mohun Bagan, a club steeped in history, has been the backbone of Indian football, celebrated for its 1911 IFA Shield victory and multiple domestic titles. Chhetri's tenure with the club paved the way for a career that saw him earn top honors including the Arjuna Award and the Khel Ratna.

With an impressive record of 94 goals in 150 international appearances, Chhetri stands as the fourth-highest scorer in international football history. His contributions to Indian football over the years have etched his name into the annals of the sport's history, ensuring his legacy as a pivotal figure in shaping India's fortunes on the football field.

