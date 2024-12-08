Left Menu

Sunil Chhetri: Path to a Sporting Nation

Sunil Chhetri emphasizes the importance of collective effort from government, parents, and corporates to turn India into a sporting nation. Despite improvements, India faces stiff competition in Asia. With the right talent identification and infrastructure, he believes India can become a global sports force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 12:29 IST
Sunil Chhetri. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Sunil Chhetri, a former Indian football star, recently asserted in an exclusive interview with ANI that India has the potential to evolve into a 'sporting nation'. However, he emphasized the necessity for coordinated efforts from the government, parents, and corporate sector to achieve this transformation.

Chhetri expressed optimism about the positive trajectory of India's football scene, noting that while India is progressing rapidly, it still faces significant competition from other top Asian teams. He underscored the need for a concerted effort across various sectors to enhance India's performance in not just football, but all sports.

The football icon highlighted the imperative of identifying talent at a young age and providing the necessary infrastructure, training, and exposure. India's vast population offers a large talent pool, but Chhetri insists that a collective approach is crucial for transforming the nation into a formidable sports entity.

