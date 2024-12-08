Sunil Chhetri Dismisses Astrology Claims in Indian Football

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri has dismissed allegations that former national team head coach Igor Stimac relied on astrology to select players. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) had earlier acknowledged concerns over Stimac's approach, including the purported use of an astrologer for team selection.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Chhetri revealed that he did not seek clarification from Stimac regarding the accusations, citing his disbelief in astrology as the reason. Chhetri emphasized that having trained under Stimac, it was difficult for him to accept the notion of astrological influence in team decisions.

Stimac was relieved of his duties in June after India's disappointing performance in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. The AIFF conducted a virtual meeting that culminated in Stimac's dismissal, appointing FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez as his successor. The change was partly prompted by concerns over Stimac's methods and alleged dependence on astrology.

(With inputs from agencies.)