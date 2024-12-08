Australia's Dominance in Adelaide: Starc and Head Lead the Way

Following a commanding 10-wicket victory in Adelaide, Australia has leveled their Test series against India at 1-1. The match featured standout performances from Mitchell Starc and Travis Head. Starc's six-wicket haul set the tone in the first innings, showcasing his prowess in pink-ball Tests.

Alex Carey hailed Starc as a 'proven champion' of Australian cricket, emphasizing his all-round dominance, particularly with the pink ball. Travis Head, meanwhile, delivered a stellar performance with 140 runs, contributing significantly to Australia's innings and securing a substantial lead over India.

India's batting faltered against Australia's bowling attack led by Pat Cummins and Scott Boland, leading to their downfall. The series remains evenly poised, with both teams displaying strengths and vulnerabilities in Adelaide's thrilling encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)