Australia Levels Series with Dominant Pink-Ball Win Over India

Australia's cricket team achieved a commanding 10-wicket victory against India in the Adelaide Test, leveling the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 1-1. Skipper Pat Cummins praised the performance, highlighting the contributions of Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland, and hopes for Josh Hazlewood's return in the next match.

Updated: 08-12-2024 14:20 IST
Team Australia (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

In a commanding display, Australia overpowered India with a 10-wicket victory in the Adelaide Test, evening the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 1-1. Skipper Pat Cummins lauded his team's performance, emphasizing Mitchell Starc's pivotal role in dismantling India's batting lineup. This win follows a significant loss in Perth, highlighting a remarkable series recovery for the hosts.

Reflecting on the win, Cummins expressed high regard for both Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland's contributions. Starc, a consistent performer for over a decade, was instrumental, while Boland seamlessly adapted to the playing eleven. Cummins anticipates the return of Josh Hazlewood to strengthen the squad for the upcoming matches.

India's struggles began after choosing to bat first, falling prey to Starc's incisive bowling. Despite contributions from KL Rahul and Nitish Kumar Reddy, India's innings crumbled to 180. In response, Australia's innings were anchored by Travis Head's dynamic century, ensuring a healthy lead. The Indian batters faltered again in the second innings, with Cummins taking an impressive five-wicket haul. Australia's chase of 19 runs was swiftly achieved by Khawaja and McSweeney, sealing a morale-boosting triumph for Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

