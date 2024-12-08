Afridi’s Stand: No Cricket in India Without Reciprocity

Shahid Afridi, former captain of Pakistan's national cricket team, has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) not to send the national team to India for cricket events, including ICC tournaments, unless India agrees to reciprocate by sending its own team to Pakistan. This statement came during his speech at the Urdu Conference at Karachi Arts Council.

Afridi asserted that Pakistan must become self-reliant in making decisive moves concerning ICC events like the Champions Trophy, slated for early next year. He criticized India's refusal to play in Pakistan, which has prompted the ICC to adopt a 'hybrid model' for the tournament, allowing India's matches to be relocated to Dubai.

The former skipper also highlighted governance issues within Pakistan cricket, critiquing the frequent policy shifts with each new PCB Chairman. He further expressed concern over the flawed player grooming system, lamenting that many talented individuals, including promising players like Saim Ayub, are not given the opportunity to excel due to systemic failings.

(With inputs from agencies.)