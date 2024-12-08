Governance Concerns Loom Over FIA Amid Proposed Statute Changes

David Richards, the Motorsport UK head, expressed apprehension regarding the future governance of Formula One's overseer, the FIA. This arises after proposed statute changes aim to curtail powers of its audit and ethics committees, drawing attention before an impending vote.

The BBC revealed details of these changes, suggesting the elimination of the audit committee's autonomy on financial inquiries. Richards, in conversation with www.the-race.com, emphasized the significance of maintaining independent oversight to uphold global sporting governance standards.

No official statement came from the FIA during the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. However, President Mohammed Ben Sulayem reiterated a commitment to transparency and democracy, insisting that operational decisions are member-driven.

