Left Menu

Governance Concerns Loom Over FIA Amid Proposed Statute Changes

David Richards, head of Motorsport UK, has raised concerns over future governance of Formula One's governing body, FIA. Proposed statute changes threaten to limit audit and ethics committee powers, potentially compromising independent investigations into financial issues and affecting global corporate collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 15:37 IST
Governance Concerns Loom Over FIA Amid Proposed Statute Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

David Richards, the Motorsport UK head, expressed apprehension regarding the future governance of Formula One's overseer, the FIA. This arises after proposed statute changes aim to curtail powers of its audit and ethics committees, drawing attention before an impending vote.

The BBC revealed details of these changes, suggesting the elimination of the audit committee's autonomy on financial inquiries. Richards, in conversation with www.the-race.com, emphasized the significance of maintaining independent oversight to uphold global sporting governance standards.

No official statement came from the FIA during the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. However, President Mohammed Ben Sulayem reiterated a commitment to transparency and democracy, insisting that operational decisions are member-driven.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024