Governance Concerns Loom Over FIA Amid Proposed Statute Changes
David Richards, head of Motorsport UK, has raised concerns over future governance of Formula One's governing body, FIA. Proposed statute changes threaten to limit audit and ethics committee powers, potentially compromising independent investigations into financial issues and affecting global corporate collaborations.
The BBC revealed details of these changes, suggesting the elimination of the audit committee's autonomy on financial inquiries. Richards, in conversation with www.the-race.com, emphasized the significance of maintaining independent oversight to uphold global sporting governance standards.
No official statement came from the FIA during the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. However, President Mohammed Ben Sulayem reiterated a commitment to transparency and democracy, insisting that operational decisions are member-driven.
(With inputs from agencies.)
