Sri Lanka Fights Back Against South Africa: Test Match Thriller

South Africa's cricket captain, Temba Bavuma, showcased his skill with another half-century, contributing to his team's total lead of 312 runs against Sri Lanka on the fourth day of the test match in Port Elizabeth.

Despite Bavuma's efforts, Sri Lanka's spinner Prabath Jayasuriya claimed a significant breakthrough with a maiden five-wicket haul, marking his first successful spell outside of Sri Lanka. The clash remains pivotal for both teams as they aim for a spot in the World Test Championship final.

With South Africa 282-8 at lunch, Sri Lanka faces the daunting task of dismissing the hosts swiftly to leave themselves ample time to pursue a challenging target, following their defeat in the first test of the series in Durban.

(With inputs from agencies.)