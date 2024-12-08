Dan Ashworth Parts Ways with Manchester United: A Mutual Agreement

In a surprising turn of events, Dan Ashworth has ended his tenure as sporting director at Manchester United. The Premier League club announced his departure was by mutual agreement after just five months in the role.

Ashworth, 53, was recruited from Newcastle United and was instrumental in reshaping Manchester United following Jim Ratcliffe's acquisition of a minority share. His exit comes after a meeting with Chief Executive Omar Berrada, triggered by a 3-2 home loss to Nottingham Forest.

The club expressed gratitude for Ashworth's contributions during a transitional period, emphasizing his key role in retaining manager Erik ten Hag and overseeing significant spending on player acquisitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)