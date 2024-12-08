Left Menu

India Gears Up for AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

The India football team is set to commence preparations for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers with a national camp starting March 14. Coach Manolo Marquez is focusing on improving team performance after past disappointments. India aims to enhance its record in the upcoming qualifiers with intensive training.

New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:35 IST

  • India

The Indian national football team's preparations for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers are set to begin with a national camp starting on March 14. This comes shortly after the conclusion of the Indian Super League's last league match.

Coach Manolo Marquez, who has not yet secured a victory in his four matches in charge, proposed an extended training camp to All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey. "After consulting with marketing partners, the AIFF decided the national camp would commence on March 14," stated the AIFF.

The final draw for the qualification rounds will take place Monday, with India positioned in pot 1, grouped with 24 teams. Matches will be played in a home-and-away round-robin format from March 2025 to March 2026. The Indian team, which has qualified for the Asian Cup five times, aims to overcome previous setbacks and perform well in the qualifiers.

