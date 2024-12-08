India Gears Up for AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

The Indian national football team's preparations for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers are set to begin with a national camp starting on March 14. This comes shortly after the conclusion of the Indian Super League's last league match.

Coach Manolo Marquez, who has not yet secured a victory in his four matches in charge, proposed an extended training camp to All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey. "After consulting with marketing partners, the AIFF decided the national camp would commence on March 14," stated the AIFF.

The final draw for the qualification rounds will take place Monday, with India positioned in pot 1, grouped with 24 teams. Matches will be played in a home-and-away round-robin format from March 2025 to March 2026. The Indian team, which has qualified for the Asian Cup five times, aims to overcome previous setbacks and perform well in the qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)