Indian Grandmaster Gukesh Edges Closer to Chess Glory

Young Indian chess prodigy, Grandmaster D Gukesh, has taken a critical 6-5 lead against defending champion Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship. This strategic advancement comes after Gukesh's victory in the 11th game, following a series of draws.

Gukesh, leading with confidence, initiated his gameplay with a Knight move, countered unexpectedly by Liren's reverse Benoni opening. The swift tactical exchanges saw Gukesh gaining over an hour's advantage on the clock early in the match.

The turning point arrived abruptly in the 28th move when Liren, under severe time pressure, blundered a piece, conceding the game. With three games left, the contest now promises a thrilling conclusion, further fueled by eight drawn games in its current phase.

