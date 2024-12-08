Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Calls for Team Effort as India Faces Pink-Ball Test Defeat

India's captain Rohit Sharma praised Jasprit Bumrah's performance despite a 10-wicket defeat to Australia in Adelaide. He urged other bowlers to step up and highlighted the importance of team responsibility. Sharma emphasized workload management for Bumrah and defended Siraj's on-field aggression ahead of the next Test in Brisbane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:48 IST
Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: @BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In the wake of India's 10-wicket loss to Australia in the Pink-ball Test at Adelaide, captain Rohit Sharma lauded Jasprit Bumrah's bowling efforts but acknowledged the need for a collective team performance.

Australia's triumph was spearheaded by a brilliant century from Travis Head and exceptional bowling feats by Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, propelling them back to the top of the WTC 2025 standings.

"Bumrah won't always get wickets, and others must contribute," Rohit expressed in the post-match conference, pointing out the necessity for players like Harshit Rana and Nitish Reddy to gain confidence on the Test stage.

Rohit further underscored the strategic workload management for Bumrah, aiming to keep him fresh throughout the demanding five-match series.

He also defended Mohammed Siraj's spirited display against Head, emphasizing aggression as a driving force while stressing the importance of honoring cricket's spirit.

With the series tied at 1-1, both teams prepare to clash in Brisbane for the third Test, starting December 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

