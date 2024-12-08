Left Menu

Madan Lal Critiques India's Batting Woes Against Australia

Former cricketer Madan Lal attributes India's 10-wicket loss in the second Test to poor batting performance, highlighting struggles with the pink ball against Australian pacers. Despite the challenges, Australia's comeback reshapes the series dynamics as it heads to Brisbane tied at 1-1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 21:21 IST
Madan Lal Critiques India's Batting Woes Against Australia
Former India cricketer Madan Lal (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a staggering 10-wicket defeat against Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former cricketer Madan Lal has pointed to India's lackluster batting as the primary culprit. The match marked another significant collapse at the same venue where India struggled dramatically four years ago against the same opponent.

The 2024 defeat may not echo the depths plumbed in 2020 when India was bowled out for 36, but the manner of the collapse showed vulnerabilities, particularly against Australian fast bowlers. After opting to bat first, India's top order, including stars such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, failed to reach the 200-run threshold in either innings, succumbing to the bowling prowess of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

Madan Lal, reflecting on the game, stressed that India's batters could not adapt to the pink ball in the unfamiliar day-night format. He highlighted that while India's bowling attack struggled to make headway, Australia's Travis Head capitalized with a 140-run innings. He noted that the Indian team's inability to score 300 runs was detrimental, as was Australia's strategic improvement since their Perth defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024