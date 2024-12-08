Madan Lal Critiques India's Batting Woes Against Australia

In the aftermath of a staggering 10-wicket defeat against Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former cricketer Madan Lal has pointed to India's lackluster batting as the primary culprit. The match marked another significant collapse at the same venue where India struggled dramatically four years ago against the same opponent.

The 2024 defeat may not echo the depths plumbed in 2020 when India was bowled out for 36, but the manner of the collapse showed vulnerabilities, particularly against Australian fast bowlers. After opting to bat first, India's top order, including stars such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, failed to reach the 200-run threshold in either innings, succumbing to the bowling prowess of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

Madan Lal, reflecting on the game, stressed that India's batters could not adapt to the pink ball in the unfamiliar day-night format. He highlighted that while India's bowling attack struggled to make headway, Australia's Travis Head capitalized with a 140-run innings. He noted that the Indian team's inability to score 300 runs was detrimental, as was Australia's strategic improvement since their Perth defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)