Rohit Sharma's Captaincy Under Scrutiny Amid Struggling Form

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal has expressed concern about Rohit Sharma's form, suggesting it is impacting his effectiveness as captain. This follows India's significant 10-wicket defeat to Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which casts a shadow over Rohit's return to the team.

This defeat marks the fourth straight loss for Rohit as India's Test captain. Despite previously leading India to victory over England, he has struggled with his batting form, as evidenced by a poor series against Bangladesh and underwhelming scores against New Zealand.

In the recent Adelaide Test, Rohit failed to impress, scoring only nine runs across both innings. Madan Lal stressed the importance of Rohit delivering as a world-class player, regardless of his batting position, to fend off mounting criticism.

Rohit's contributions have been minimal, with just 91 runs during India's home series sweep of New Zealand and 42 against Bangladesh. As India looks to their former prolific run-scorer to regain his form, Rohit's performances in the upcoming third Test are crucial.

