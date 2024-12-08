Left Menu

Idemitsu Honda Racing Duo Show Determination in Round 6

Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban of Idemitsu Honda Racing India valiantly moved up positions in Race 2 of Round 6 in the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship. Despite strong performances, neither rider secured points for the team, concluding the season with a total of 13 points in the AP250 class.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buriram | Updated: 08-12-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a spirited display of racing prowess, Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban of the Idemitsu Honda Racing India Team surged through Race 2 of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship's sixth round to clinch 17th and 22nd places, respectively.

Quintal, originating from the 18th position, managed a formidable finish in 17th, clocking in at 19:24.225. Meanwhile, Mohsin made noteworthy strides from the 23rd on the grid, securing a 22nd place finish with a time of 19:41.457.

Although points remained elusive in this round, both riders showcased strategic adjustments and resilience, with the team tallying 13 points for the season in the Asia Production 250cc category. Quintal expressed optimism for future races as the season concluded.

