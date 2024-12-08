Idemitsu Honda Racing Duo Show Determination in Round 6

In a spirited display of racing prowess, Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban of the Idemitsu Honda Racing India Team surged through Race 2 of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship's sixth round to clinch 17th and 22nd places, respectively.

Quintal, originating from the 18th position, managed a formidable finish in 17th, clocking in at 19:24.225. Meanwhile, Mohsin made noteworthy strides from the 23rd on the grid, securing a 22nd place finish with a time of 19:41.457.

Although points remained elusive in this round, both riders showcased strategic adjustments and resilience, with the team tallying 13 points for the season in the Asia Production 250cc category. Quintal expressed optimism for future races as the season concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)