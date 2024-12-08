Grit Meets Grace: South Africa's Test Triumph

South Africa mounted a formidable day-four defense against Sri Lanka in the second Test at St George's Park, leading the series 2-0. The hosts leveraged critical performances from Dane Paterson and Kagiso Rabada, who aggressively dismantled the Sri Lankan lineup.

Despite resistance from Sri Lanka's Captain Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis, who solidified an unbeaten partnership of 83 runs, the odds remained in South Africa's favor. The day ended with Sri Lanka at 205-5, still needing 143 runs to secure an improbable victory.

Temba Bavuma showcased his batting prowess by scoring a team-high 66, contributing significantly to South Africa's challenging target of 348. Bowler Prabath Jayasuriya took notable strides for Sri Lanka with a five-wicket haul, yet the day belonged to South Africa.

