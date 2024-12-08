Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav: A Cultural Extravaganza Celebrating Northeast India

In an historic event at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav commenced, celebrating the vibrant cultural heritage of Northeast India. Sports icons Bala Devi and Abhijit Bhattacharya joined the inaugural ceremony, expressing enthusiasm for the festival that marks a significant focus on the region's traditional arts and crafts.

The three-day event serves as a platform for business collaborations through investor roundtables and buyer-seller meetings, aiming to enhance economic growth. Bala Devi highlighted the increasing promotion of sports in the Northeast. "A lot of interest is budding in our football," she remarked, praising the hard work within the national team.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the gathering, underscored the region's pivotal role in India's ascendancy in the 21st century, particularly emphasizing the cultural and economic potential of the Northeast. He noted the unprecedented opportunities for investment across the eight Northeastern states, spotlighting the initiative as more impactful than the previous G20 summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)