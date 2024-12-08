Left Menu

Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav: A Cultural Extravaganza Celebrating Northeast India

Indian sports icons Bala Devi and Abhijit Bhattacharya praised the inaugural Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, a festival celebrating Northeast India's rich cultural heritage. Held at Bharat Mandapam, the event showcased traditional arts and crafts while highlighting economic opportunities for the region, with Prime Minister Modi envisioning the 21st century as belonging to the East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 23:22 IST
Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav: A Cultural Extravaganza Celebrating Northeast India
Indian Woman Footballer Bala Devi (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an historic event at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav commenced, celebrating the vibrant cultural heritage of Northeast India. Sports icons Bala Devi and Abhijit Bhattacharya joined the inaugural ceremony, expressing enthusiasm for the festival that marks a significant focus on the region's traditional arts and crafts.

The three-day event serves as a platform for business collaborations through investor roundtables and buyer-seller meetings, aiming to enhance economic growth. Bala Devi highlighted the increasing promotion of sports in the Northeast. "A lot of interest is budding in our football," she remarked, praising the hard work within the national team.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the gathering, underscored the region's pivotal role in India's ascendancy in the 21st century, particularly emphasizing the cultural and economic potential of the Northeast. He noted the unprecedented opportunities for investment across the eight Northeastern states, spotlighting the initiative as more impactful than the previous G20 summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024