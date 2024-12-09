Verstappen's Apology & McLaren Triumph: Drama at Abu Dhabi GP

In a dramatic turn of events at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, quadruple Formula One champion Max Verstappen issued an apology to McLaren's Oscar Piastri following a collision that pushed the Australian driver to the back of the field.

This incident posed a significant threat to McLaren's aspiration to claim the constructors' title against Ferrari. However, the team emerged victorious thanks to Piastri's teammate, Lando Norris, who secured a win from the pole position. Piastri managed to rally back to 10th place, securing McLaren's first constructors' title in 26 years by a 14-point margin.

Despite his apology to Piastri, Verstappen criticized the stewards after receiving a 10-second penalty for causing the collision, sarcastically commenting on their decision by calling the stewards 'stupid idiots' and referencing similar penalties he encountered in Mexico earlier in the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)