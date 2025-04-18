Left Menu

Lando Norris Dominates Second Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Practice

Lando Norris led a McLaren one-two finish in the second Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice, overshadowing Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda who crashed. Norris posted a time of 1:28.267, ahead of Oscar Piastri. Max Verstappen was third fastest while Tsunoda triggered a red flag. Practice concluded with Gasly initially leading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 23:51 IST
Lando Norris Dominates Second Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Practice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lando Norris took center stage at the second Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice, spearheading a McLaren one-two finish, while Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda suffered a crash.

The session saw Norris clock the fastest lap at 1:28.267, narrowly outpacing his teammate Oscar Piastri. Max Verstappen claimed the third spot overall, but drama unfolded as Tsunoda collided with the wall, resulting in a red flag.

Red Bull brought Tsunoda in as part of a driver swap, but despite the mishap, he walked away unscathed. Practice ended with limited time for practice starts, and Alpine's Pierre Gasly set the pace in an earlier session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

 India
2
Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

 India
3
Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

 India
4
Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025