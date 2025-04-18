Lando Norris Dominates Second Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Practice
Lando Norris led a McLaren one-two finish in the second Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice, overshadowing Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda who crashed. Norris posted a time of 1:28.267, ahead of Oscar Piastri. Max Verstappen was third fastest while Tsunoda triggered a red flag. Practice concluded with Gasly initially leading.
Lando Norris took center stage at the second Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice, spearheading a McLaren one-two finish, while Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda suffered a crash.
The session saw Norris clock the fastest lap at 1:28.267, narrowly outpacing his teammate Oscar Piastri. Max Verstappen claimed the third spot overall, but drama unfolded as Tsunoda collided with the wall, resulting in a red flag.
Red Bull brought Tsunoda in as part of a driver swap, but despite the mishap, he walked away unscathed. Practice ended with limited time for practice starts, and Alpine's Pierre Gasly set the pace in an earlier session.
