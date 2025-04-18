Lando Norris Dominates Second Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Practice

Lando Norris took center stage at the second Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice, spearheading a McLaren one-two finish, while Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda suffered a crash.

The session saw Norris clock the fastest lap at 1:28.267, narrowly outpacing his teammate Oscar Piastri. Max Verstappen claimed the third spot overall, but drama unfolded as Tsunoda collided with the wall, resulting in a red flag.

Red Bull brought Tsunoda in as part of a driver swap, but despite the mishap, he walked away unscathed. Practice ended with limited time for practice starts, and Alpine's Pierre Gasly set the pace in an earlier session.

(With inputs from agencies.)