Lando Norris: Self-Critique at the Wheel of McLaren

Lando Norris, the leading figure in Formula One, was exceptionally self-critical following a weekend of setbacks in Bahrain. The McLaren driver openly admitted to feeling "clueless on track" after Saturday's qualifying at Sakhir. Despite finishing third in Sunday's race, he lamented making more mistakes than successes.

Norris acknowledged a disconnect between himself and his car, noting a stark contrast to the seamless performances he delivered last season. "The car was just mega and that's helping me get out of a lot of problems at the minute," he confided, expressing disappointment in not reaching his full potential.

McLaren's principal, Andrea Stella, praised Norris for his candidness, portraying it as a unique trait among drivers. Stella affirmed that the team shares responsibility for the recent challenges and is optimistic about resolving the issues by working closely with Norris, whose race craft remains highly esteemed.

(With inputs from agencies.)