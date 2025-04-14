Left Menu

Lando Norris: Self-Critique at the Wheel of McLaren

Lando Norris, leading Formula One driver, has expressed strong self-criticism after a challenging weekend in Bahrain. Despite finishing third, Norris admitted to mistakes and felt disconnected from his car compared to last season. McLaren principal Andrea Stella supports Norris's honest approach and works on resolving the issues collaboratively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:37 IST
Lando Norris

Lando Norris, the leading figure in Formula One, was exceptionally self-critical following a weekend of setbacks in Bahrain. The McLaren driver openly admitted to feeling "clueless on track" after Saturday's qualifying at Sakhir. Despite finishing third in Sunday's race, he lamented making more mistakes than successes.

Norris acknowledged a disconnect between himself and his car, noting a stark contrast to the seamless performances he delivered last season. "The car was just mega and that's helping me get out of a lot of problems at the minute," he confided, expressing disappointment in not reaching his full potential.

McLaren's principal, Andrea Stella, praised Norris for his candidness, portraying it as a unique trait among drivers. Stella affirmed that the team shares responsibility for the recent challenges and is optimistic about resolving the issues by working closely with Norris, whose race craft remains highly esteemed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

