ICC Slap Wrist at Siraj and Head After Fiery Exchange
Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and Australian batter Travis Head are set to be fined or reprimanded by the ICC for breaching the code of conduct during a heated exchange in a day-night Test. Both players were found guilty but will avoid suspension due to their good prior records.
Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and Australian batter Travis Head face potential penalties from the International Cricket Council (ICC) after a verbal clash during the recent day-night Test match.
According to reports from media outlets like 'Daily Telegraph' and 'Code Sports', both Siraj and Head were deemed guilty at a disciplinary hearing held on Monday. Despite their breach of conduct, they're expected to receive either a fine or a reprimand, as opposed to a suspension, citing their clean records prior to the incident.
The altercation occurred on the second day of the Test, which Australia won by 10 wickets. Travis Head played a pivotal innings, scoring 140 runs off 141 balls before getting bowled out by Siraj. Following the dismissal, Siraj responded with an aggressive send-off after a verbal exchange between the players. Siraj disputed Head's claim that the latter only said 'well bowled' to him, stating that Head had, in fact, abused him.
