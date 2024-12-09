ICC Slap Wrist at Siraj and Head After Fiery Exchange

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and Australian batter Travis Head face potential penalties from the International Cricket Council (ICC) after a verbal clash during the recent day-night Test match.

According to reports from media outlets like 'Daily Telegraph' and 'Code Sports', both Siraj and Head were deemed guilty at a disciplinary hearing held on Monday. Despite their breach of conduct, they're expected to receive either a fine or a reprimand, as opposed to a suspension, citing their clean records prior to the incident.

The altercation occurred on the second day of the Test, which Australia won by 10 wickets. Travis Head played a pivotal innings, scoring 140 runs off 141 balls before getting bowled out by Siraj. Following the dismissal, Siraj responded with an aggressive send-off after a verbal exchange between the players. Siraj disputed Head's claim that the latter only said 'well bowled' to him, stating that Head had, in fact, abused him.

(With inputs from agencies.)