A Decade of Dominance: Kohli's Test Captaincy Journey

In 2014, a young Virat Kohli took the reins as India's Test captain against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This marked the beginning of a transformative era in Indian Test cricket. Despite facing criticism after a difficult tour of England, Kohli had something to prove on the cricketing field.

Kohli seized the opportunity by scoring twin centuries in his first Test as captain. His bold approach and hunger for victory became the hallmark of his leadership, inspiring his teammates to new heights. By 2022, Kohli's record as captain stood out, having led India to 40 Test wins in 68 matches.

Under Kohli's captaincy, India broke several records, winning 16 Tests away from home, including formidable victories in hostile SENA countries. At home, his team achieved unprecedented success, with a win-loss ratio unmatched by any previous Indian captain. Kohli's legacy extends beyond his prowess as a batter; he reshaped Indian cricket's approach to Test matches.

