Maharaj Spins South Africa to Series Triumph Over Sri Lanka

South Africa clinched a notable 109-run victory over Sri Lanka on the final day of the second Test at St George's Park, marking a 2-0 series sweep. Spinner Keshav Maharaj played a crucial role, taking five wickets as the hosts dismissed their opponents for 238, just 70 minutes into the play.

The match was set for an exciting conclusion with Sri Lanka needing 143 runs to win while South Africa required five wickets. However, the hosts rapidly dismantled the opposing batting order, backed by a decisive breakthrough in the seventh over.

Both teams showed resilience, but South Africa's strong tactics and skills cemented their place atop the World Test Championship standings. Captain Temba Bavuma was named man of the series for his exceptional batting performances, while Sri Lanka's captain commended South Africa's challenging bowling attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)