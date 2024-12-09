Left Menu

Maharaj Spins South Africa to Series Triumph Over Sri Lanka

South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 109 runs, securing a 2-0 series win and topping the World Test Championship standings. Spinner Keshav Maharaj was instrumental, claiming five wickets in the final test match at Gqeberha. South Africa's captain, Temba Bavuma, was named man of the series for his batting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:50 IST
South Africa clinched a notable 109-run victory over Sri Lanka on the final day of the second Test at St George's Park, marking a 2-0 series sweep. Spinner Keshav Maharaj played a crucial role, taking five wickets as the hosts dismissed their opponents for 238, just 70 minutes into the play.

The match was set for an exciting conclusion with Sri Lanka needing 143 runs to win while South Africa required five wickets. However, the hosts rapidly dismantled the opposing batting order, backed by a decisive breakthrough in the seventh over.

Both teams showed resilience, but South Africa's strong tactics and skills cemented their place atop the World Test Championship standings. Captain Temba Bavuma was named man of the series for his exceptional batting performances, while Sri Lanka's captain commended South Africa's challenging bowling attack.

