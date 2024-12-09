Indian Deaf Cricket Team Clinches Victory in Sri Lanka Series

The Indian deaf cricket team demonstrated exceptional skill and teamwork by securing a 5-0 victory over Sri Lanka in a bilateral one-day series, held from December 2 to 8. The team, under the leadership of Virendra Singh, consistently outperformed their opponents throughout the series.

In the concluding match, India posted a formidable 289 in 49.5 overs and managed to restrict Sri Lanka to 276 runs in 48.4 overs, winning by a slender margin of 13 runs. Sai Akash was named the player of the match for his remarkable performance, while Sri Lanka's Alanrose Kalep won the player of the series accolade for his impressive 12 wickets.

India's Santosh Kumar Mahopatra emerged as the best batter of the series, amassing 325 runs with a century and two half-centuries in five matches. The team trained under the guidance of head coach Dev Dutt in New Delhi before the series, hosted by the Indian Deaf Cricket Association, fostered the growth of cricket for the hearing-impaired community globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)