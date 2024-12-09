Left Menu

The Grand Debut of Big Cricket League: A Star-Studded Cricket Extravaganza

The Big Cricket League (BCL) launches on December 12, 2024, at Surat's Lalbhai Contractor Stadium. Featuring six teams, the league showcases international cricket stars and local talent. With icons like Chris Gayle and Shikhar Dhawan, BCL aims to inspire young cricketers and promises exhilarating matches and thrilling experiences.

Updated: 09-12-2024 17:54 IST
New Delhi [India], December 09: The Big Cricket League (BCL) is all set to captivate cricket enthusiasts with its grand debut on December 12, 2024, at Surat's Lalbhai Contractor Stadium. The event kicks off with an opening ceremony at 6 PM, promising a thrilling start to an exciting cricket season.

Boasting six teams, including Northern Challengers and Mumbai Marines, the league features legendary names such as Chris Gayle and Shikhar Dhawan. Established and emerging players unite to offer fans intense competition and top-tier cricket action.

Led by esteemed leaders like Dilip Vengsarkar and Rudra Pratap Singh, the BCL's inaugural season is set to be a spectacle. Notably, the presence of Bollywood celebrities, including Raveena Tandon, adds glamour, while the unique player draft system provides budding cricketers with a platform to shine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

