Champions League Drama: Giants on the Brink

The expanded Champions League format, expected to be a facile walk for European powerhouses like Real Madrid, PSG, and Manchester City, is proving fraught with unexpected peril.

Heading into the sixth of the competition's eight rounds, these former champions are under intense pressure, facing possible premature exits.

PSG ranks 25th, threatening its advancement hopes, while Madrid clings to the final qualifying spot. With challenging away games for Madrid and PSG, their fates hang in the balance.

