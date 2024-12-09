Left Menu

Champions League Drama: Giants on the Brink

In the new 36-team Champions League format, top contenders like Real Madrid, PSG, and Manchester City face unexpected challenges. With only eight teams assured of advancing directly and others competing in playoffs, Madrid, PSG, and City risk early exits due to current standings and upcoming crucial matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:48 IST
Champions League Drama: Giants on the Brink
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The expanded Champions League format, expected to be a facile walk for European powerhouses like Real Madrid, PSG, and Manchester City, is proving fraught with unexpected peril.

Heading into the sixth of the competition's eight rounds, these former champions are under intense pressure, facing possible premature exits.

PSG ranks 25th, threatening its advancement hopes, while Madrid clings to the final qualifying spot. With challenging away games for Madrid and PSG, their fates hang in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024