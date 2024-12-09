Champions League Drama: Giants on the Brink
In the new 36-team Champions League format, top contenders like Real Madrid, PSG, and Manchester City face unexpected challenges. With only eight teams assured of advancing directly and others competing in playoffs, Madrid, PSG, and City risk early exits due to current standings and upcoming crucial matches.
The expanded Champions League format, expected to be a facile walk for European powerhouses like Real Madrid, PSG, and Manchester City, is proving fraught with unexpected peril.
Heading into the sixth of the competition's eight rounds, these former champions are under intense pressure, facing possible premature exits.
PSG ranks 25th, threatening its advancement hopes, while Madrid clings to the final qualifying spot. With challenging away games for Madrid and PSG, their fates hang in the balance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
