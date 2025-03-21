Left Menu

Socceroos Surge: Renewed Confidence in World Cup Quest

Australia's national soccer team, the Socceroos, regain confidence in their World Cup campaign following a 5-1 victory over Indonesia. Coached by Tony Popovic, they aim to secure an automatic spot in the 2026 finals. A critical match against China looms as part of their qualifying journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 08:03 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 08:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia's national team, known as the Socceroos, is basking in a newfound confidence after a commanding 5-1 victory against Indonesia in Sydney. Under the guidance of coach Tony Popovic, the team has strengthened its positioning in Group C of the Asian World Cup qualifying and is eyeing a coveted ticket to the 2026 finals.

Despite a rocky start under Popovic, marked by scoring inefficiencies and defensive mishaps, the Socceroos have maintained an unbeaten streak. The team is now focusing on solidifying its game style, aiming to transform into the dynamic force Popovic envisions.

The upcoming match against China in Hangzhou is critical. The Socceroos are keen to secure maximum points to keep Saudi Arabia at bay and avoid the tension-filled playoff route. Popovic's focus remains on maintaining momentum and ensuring the squad continues to develop its capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

