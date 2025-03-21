Socceroos Surge: Renewed Confidence in World Cup Quest

Australia's national team, known as the Socceroos, is basking in a newfound confidence after a commanding 5-1 victory against Indonesia in Sydney. Under the guidance of coach Tony Popovic, the team has strengthened its positioning in Group C of the Asian World Cup qualifying and is eyeing a coveted ticket to the 2026 finals.

Despite a rocky start under Popovic, marked by scoring inefficiencies and defensive mishaps, the Socceroos have maintained an unbeaten streak. The team is now focusing on solidifying its game style, aiming to transform into the dynamic force Popovic envisions.

The upcoming match against China in Hangzhou is critical. The Socceroos are keen to secure maximum points to keep Saudi Arabia at bay and avoid the tension-filled playoff route. Popovic's focus remains on maintaining momentum and ensuring the squad continues to develop its capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)