Left Menu

Punjab Paves Path for Sports Fairness with New Law

Punjab's Chief Minister has approved the introduction of a new sports law to ensure fair player selection and transparency within sports associations. The Punjab State (Development and Promotion of Sports) Act, 2024, aims to adopt best practices while ensuring district-level representation and efficient use of funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:56 IST
Punjab Paves Path for Sports Fairness with New Law
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has given the green light to a significant legislative move with the approval of the Punjab State (Development and Promotion of Sports) Act, 2024. This new law aims to bolster sports development and fairness in player selection across the state.

The Act seeks to incorporate national and international best practices to enhance the effectiveness and transparency of sports associations. It will ensure equitable opportunities for players and may lead to further advancement of sports in Punjab.

Under the new arrangement, a single association per district will be registered, and a dedicated committee will select athletes for district and state representation. The establishment of a Dispute Resolution Committee promises swift appeal processes within seven days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024