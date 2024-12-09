Punjab Paves Path for Sports Fairness with New Law
Punjab's Chief Minister has approved the introduction of a new sports law to ensure fair player selection and transparency within sports associations. The Punjab State (Development and Promotion of Sports) Act, 2024, aims to adopt best practices while ensuring district-level representation and efficient use of funds.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has given the green light to a significant legislative move with the approval of the Punjab State (Development and Promotion of Sports) Act, 2024. This new law aims to bolster sports development and fairness in player selection across the state.
The Act seeks to incorporate national and international best practices to enhance the effectiveness and transparency of sports associations. It will ensure equitable opportunities for players and may lead to further advancement of sports in Punjab.
Under the new arrangement, a single association per district will be registered, and a dedicated committee will select athletes for district and state representation. The establishment of a Dispute Resolution Committee promises swift appeal processes within seven days.

