India Dominates Malaysia in Women's Junior Asia Cup with 5-0 Win

Defending champions India showcased their prowess once again with a resounding 5-0 victory over Malaysia in the Women's Junior Asia Cup on Monday.

In a match marked by tactical proficiency, India registered their third consecutive win against Malaysia, adding to previous victories in 2015 and 2023.

Struggling initially against a determined Malaysian defense, India found their rhythm with Deepika's hat-trick, climbing to the second spot behind China in the tournament rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)