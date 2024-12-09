India Dominates Malaysia in Women's Junior Asia Cup with 5-0 Win
India continued their impressive form in the Women's Junior Asia Cup, securing a commanding 5-0 victory over Malaysia. Deepika's hat-trick helped India retain the second position in the standings. Despite tough resistance initially, India broke through Malaysia's defenses, solidifying their position with a series of well-timed goals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:14 IST
- Country:
- Oman
Defending champions India showcased their prowess once again with a resounding 5-0 victory over Malaysia in the Women's Junior Asia Cup on Monday.
In a match marked by tactical proficiency, India registered their third consecutive win against Malaysia, adding to previous victories in 2015 and 2023.
Struggling initially against a determined Malaysian defense, India found their rhythm with Deepika's hat-trick, climbing to the second spot behind China in the tournament rankings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Malaysia
- Women's Junior Asia Cup
- hockey
- Deepika
- hat-trick
- victory
- defense
- penalty corner
- sports
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Barbra Banda Powers Orlando Pride to Historic NWSL Victory
Patrick Reed Soars to Victory with Remarkable 59 at Hong Kong Open
Mahayuti Dominates Western Maharashtra in a Landslide Victory
Orlando Pride Triumphs: Barbra Banda's Heroics Secure Historic NWSL Victory
Zambian Star Barbra Banda Propels Orlando Pride to NWSL Championship Victory