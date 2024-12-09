Left Menu

India Dominates Malaysia in Women's Junior Asia Cup with 5-0 Win

India continued their impressive form in the Women's Junior Asia Cup, securing a commanding 5-0 victory over Malaysia. Deepika's hat-trick helped India retain the second position in the standings. Despite tough resistance initially, India broke through Malaysia's defenses, solidifying their position with a series of well-timed goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Oman

Defending champions India showcased their prowess once again with a resounding 5-0 victory over Malaysia in the Women's Junior Asia Cup on Monday.

In a match marked by tactical proficiency, India registered their third consecutive win against Malaysia, adding to previous victories in 2015 and 2023.

Struggling initially against a determined Malaysian defense, India found their rhythm with Deepika's hat-trick, climbing to the second spot behind China in the tournament rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

