Political Tensions Escalate Following Local Victory Parade
Fourteen CPI(M) workers were booked for allegedly attacking an IUML office post-victory parade in Perinthalmanna. The UDF initiated a protest but later withdrew due to public inconvenience. Allegations of political violence and intolerance were exchanged between parties, heightening tensions in Kerala's political landscape.
- Country:
- India
In Perinthalmanna, political tensions surged as 14 CPI(M) members were implicated for allegedly assaulting an IUML office after a local body election victory parade, according to police reports.
The incident reportedly occurred at around 8.30 pm on Sunday when the accused gathered outside the Muslim League office, damaging property with sticks and stones. This prompted a Hartal call by the UDF, which was later rescinded due to public inconvenience.
Opposition leader V D Satheesan criticized the CPI(M) for fostering violence, which follows its electoral losses. Highlighting past incidents, Satheesan lambasted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for negligence towards escalating lawlessness, asserting a transition from left-wing to right-wing politics.
