Premier League Official David Coote Dismissed Amid Controversy

Premier League official David Coote was fired after investigations showed he made offensive comments about Jürgen Klopp and allegedly used cocaine. The Professional Game Match Officials Limited concluded that Coote's actions violated the terms of his employment. Coote denies any wrongdoing and retains the right to appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:17 IST
  • United Kingdom

Premier League match official David Coote was dismissed on Monday, with the English soccer's referees body deeming his position 'untenable' following an investigation into behavioral misconduct.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited had previously suspended Coote on November 12, after The Sun newspaper circulated a video showing him making offensive remarks about ex-Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.

Additionally, UEFA initiated a separate inquiry, prompted by another video allegedly depicting Coote using cocaine during the European Championship. The Football Association is also investigating claims Coote discussed refereeing decisions with a fan. Despite his dismissal, Coote denies wrongdoing and can appeal the decision.

