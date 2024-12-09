Premier League Official David Coote Dismissed Amid Controversy

Premier League match official David Coote was dismissed on Monday, with the English soccer's referees body deeming his position 'untenable' following an investigation into behavioral misconduct.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited had previously suspended Coote on November 12, after The Sun newspaper circulated a video showing him making offensive remarks about ex-Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.

Additionally, UEFA initiated a separate inquiry, prompted by another video allegedly depicting Coote using cocaine during the European Championship. The Football Association is also investigating claims Coote discussed refereeing decisions with a fan. Despite his dismissal, Coote denies wrongdoing and can appeal the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)