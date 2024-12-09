Left Menu

Ding Liren Makes a Comeback: Level Scores in FIDE World Chess Championship

World Champion Ding Liren secured a win against India's D. Gukesh in Game 12 of the FIDE World Championship, evening the score at 6-6. Despite initial challenges, Liren's composed strategy led to victory. Game 13 is scheduled for Wednesday in Singapore, with both players eager for triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:50 IST
Ding Liren and D Gukesh (Photo: FIDE). Image Credit: ANI

Reigning World Chess Champion Ding Liren demonstrated his prowess once again by overcoming Indian grandmaster D. Gukesh in Game 12 of the FIDE World Championship, leveling the series score at 6-6. According to the International Chess Federation, Ding faced an unexpected opening but maintained composure, crafting a masterful victory.

Addressing the media after the match, Ding discussed his strategy of recovery and preparation. He shared, 'Yesterday posed difficulties, but I adhered to my routine and refreshed myself for today's crucial match. Coffee and snacks were part of my energy strategy, which helped me perform well and discover several strategic moves.'

On the other hand, Gukesh acknowledged his shortcomings in the match. 'While I felt confident initially, my uncertainty grew as the game progressed. It's hard to face defeat, but with two more games left and the score even, the championship is still wide open,' he said. The players will resume their battle with Game 13 on Wednesday, December 11, at 5 PM local time in Singapore, with Gukesh taking the White pieces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

