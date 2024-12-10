Jonathan Trott to Lead Afghanistan Cricket Until 2025
Jonathan Trott has been extended as Afghanistan's head coach until 2025. Under his leadership, the team reached the T20 World Cup semi-finals and achieved significant victories in the ODI World Cup, ensuring their Champions Trophy debut. Trott will lead the team in Zimbabwe this month.
Jonathan Trott will continue his role as the head coach of Afghanistan's cricket team until the end of 2025, following a one-year extension to his contract, as announced by the country's cricket board.
Trott, a former England batsman, has led the Afghan team to notable milestones, including a semi-final appearance at the Twenty20 World Cup earlier this year. Under his guidance, Afghanistan also secured victories over former champions England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka in the previous year's ODI World Cup, securing a top-eight finish and a debut in the next Champions Trophy.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) praised Trott's contributions during his two-and-a-half-year tenure. Although Trott will oversee the team's multi-format tour of Zimbabwe, he will miss some matches due to personal reasons, with Hamid Hassan stepping in for him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
