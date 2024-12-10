Left Menu

Ace in the Spotlight: Sabalenka's Stellar Year

Aryna Sabalenka clinched the WTA Player of the Year award after winning two Grand Slam titles, securing the world number one ranking. She captured the Australian and U.S. Open titles, plus victories in Cincinnati and Wuhan. Highlights include honors for Sara Errani, Jasmine Paolini, Emma Navarro, and Paula Badosa's comeback.

10-12-2024
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka has been honored as the WTA Player of the Year, marking her ascendancy in the tennis world. The Belarusian star's year was highlighted by winning two Grand Slam titles, propelling her to the coveted year-end world number one spot.

Sabalenka's triumph in the Australian Open followed by her victory at the U.S. Open solidified her status as a formidable force on the tennis circuit. She also secured titles in Cincinnati and Wuhan, culminating her season with an impressive haul of four titles.

In addition to Sabalenka's achievements, the WTA recognized others in the field. Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini were voted the top doubles team, while Emma Navarro, who surged into the top 10 rankings, was named the most improved player. Paula Badosa made a remarkable comeback, winning in Washington and reaching the U.S. Open quarterfinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

