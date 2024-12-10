Azam Khan Gears Up for ILT20 Season 3 with Desert Vipers

Azam Khan, the hard-hitting batter for the Desert Vipers, is brimming with excitement as ILT20 Season 3 approaches. After playing a crucial role in nearly clinching a playoff position in the last season, the Pakistan international is enthusiastic about bringing his aggressive playing style back to the field.

Khan, who holds the record for the fastest half-century in ILT20, relishes the challenges a new season brings, focusing on execution and team victories. Reflecting on past achievements, he shared insights into his approach, emphasizing the importance of dominating the field despite the inevitable successes and setbacks that come with cricket.

Praising the competitive nature of ILT20, Khan appreciates the platform's role in nurturing UAE's young talent by allowing them to learn alongside international legends. As the Vipers gear up to face the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on January 12, Khan urged fans to rally behind the team in their bid for tournament success.

