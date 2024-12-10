Australia's Comeback: Cummins Leads the Charge

Australia's cricket team has bounced back emphatically following criticism after their significant opening loss in Perth. Led by captain Pat Cummins, the team secured a dominating 10-wicket win in Adelaide, leveling the series.

Adam Gilchrist, a former legendary wicketkeeper-batter, noted Cummins' reinvigorated performance as a pivotal factor in their revival. The captain's aggressive celebrations underscored the team's determination to reclaim their form.

In a strategic display, Cummins, alongside Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland, secured all 20 wickets against India, showcasing a united front rarely disturbed by spin. The pace trio worked in perfect harmony, delivering a performance that marked Australia's return to excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)