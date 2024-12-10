Left Menu

Australia's Comeback: Cummins Leads the Charge

Adam Gilchrist praises Australia's resurgence after a heavy Perth defeat. Captain Pat Cummins' aggressive leadership inspired a 10-wicket victory in Adelaide, leveling the series. Cummins, along with fellow pacers Starc and Boland, dominated the match as a cohesive unit, demonstrating their return to peak performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:22 IST
Pat Cummins Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's cricket team has bounced back emphatically following criticism after their significant opening loss in Perth. Led by captain Pat Cummins, the team secured a dominating 10-wicket win in Adelaide, leveling the series.

Adam Gilchrist, a former legendary wicketkeeper-batter, noted Cummins' reinvigorated performance as a pivotal factor in their revival. The captain's aggressive celebrations underscored the team's determination to reclaim their form.

In a strategic display, Cummins, alongside Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland, secured all 20 wickets against India, showcasing a united front rarely disturbed by spin. The pace trio worked in perfect harmony, delivering a performance that marked Australia's return to excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

